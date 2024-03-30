 'DK Is The Real Thala': Fan Holds Placard To Show Admiration For Dinesh Karthik During RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash; Pic Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'DK Is The Real Thala': Fan Holds Placard To Show Admiration For Dinesh Karthik During RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash; Pic Goes Viral

'DK Is The Real Thala': Fan Holds Placard To Show Admiration For Dinesh Karthik During RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash; Pic Goes Viral

The word 'Thala' has often been synonymous with MS Dhoni, reflecting his iconic status in cricket, especially in Chennai Super Kings where he captained the team from 2008 until he resigned from the role ahead of IPL 2024.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Dinesh Karthik | Credits: Twitter

A Royal Challengers Bangalore fan showed his admiration for the veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik during the team's IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29.

Dinesh Karthik was at his best as he unleashed his firepower in the middle-order. The 37-year-old walked out to bat in the death overs and blasted 20 runs off 8 balls at a strike rate of 250. In the penultimate over of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting, Karthik smashed two sixes off KKR all-rounder Andre Russell.

Karthik's quickfire cameo received a big applause from RCB fans at the stadium. However, the camera panned on a fan who was holding a placard, 'DK IS THE REAL THALA' in the stands, showing his admiration for the veteran cricketer. The picture of the same went viral on social media.

The word 'Thala' has often been synonymous with MS Dhoni, reflecting his iconic status in cricket, especially in Chennai Super Kings where he captained the team from 2008 until he resigned from the role ahead of IPL 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'DK Is The Real Thala': Fan Holds Placard To Show Admiration For Dinesh Karthik During RCB vs KKR...

'DK Is The Real Thala': Fan Holds Placard To Show Admiration For Dinesh Karthik During RCB vs KKR...

VIDEO: PV Sindhu Smashes Racquet In Anguish After Defeat To Supanida Katethong In Quarterfinal At...

VIDEO: PV Sindhu Smashes Racquet In Anguish After Defeat To Supanida Katethong In Quarterfinal At...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Bars Yusuf Pathan From Using 2011 ODI WC Pics During Campaign In...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Bars Yusuf Pathan From Using 2011 ODI WC Pics During Campaign In...

'Deserves An Oscar': Sunil Gavaskar's Hilarious Reaction On Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Moment During...

'Deserves An Oscar': Sunil Gavaskar's Hilarious Reaction On Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Moment During...

'Dial 112 Aur Jhagde Ko Shaant Karao': Check Delhi Police's Witty Post On X As Gautam Gambhir And...

'Dial 112 Aur Jhagde Ko Shaant Karao': Check Delhi Police's Witty Post On X As Gautam Gambhir And...