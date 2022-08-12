'Disrespectful, disgraceful': Monty Panesar on Aamir Khan starrer Bollywood movie Laal Singh Chaddha

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar | File Photo

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has condemned the Bollywood movie Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, for its portrayal of the lead character, who is a Sikh and called it disrespectful and disgraceful to the Indian Armed Forces, Indian Army and Sikhs.

The movie is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, which depicts the life of a man with a low IQ, making it all the way into the US Army and into the American history books.

Panesar took it to Twitter to air his views about the movie.

“Forrest Gump fits in the US Army because the US was recruiting low IQ men to meet requirements for the Vietnam War. This movie is total disgrace to India Armed Forces Indian Army and Sikhs !!Disrespectful. Disgraceful. #BoycottLalSinghChadda,” Panesar tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Panesar played for England between March 2006 and December 2013. He went on to represent England in 50 Test matches, 26 ODIs and one T20I, picking up 193 international wickets.