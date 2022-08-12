e-Paper Get App

'Disrespectful, disgraceful': Monty Panesar on Aamir Khan starrer Bollywood movie Laal Singh Chaddha

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Former England cricketer Monty Panesar | File Photo

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has condemned the Bollywood movie Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, for its portrayal of the lead character, who is a Sikh and called it disrespectful and disgraceful to the Indian Armed Forces, Indian Army and Sikhs.

The movie is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, which depicts the life of a man with a low IQ, making it all the way into the US Army and into the American history books.

Panesar took it to Twitter to air his views about the movie.

“Forrest Gump fits in the US Army because the US was recruiting low IQ men to meet requirements for the Vietnam War. This movie is total disgrace to India Armed Forces Indian Army and Sikhs !!Disrespectful. Disgraceful. #BoycottLalSinghChadda,” Panesar tweeted.

Panesar played for England between March 2006 and December 2013. He went on to represent England in 50 Test matches, 26 ODIs and one T20I, picking up 193 international wickets.

'Virat Kohli's not the same cricketer anymore': Monty Panesar on struggling star India batsman
article-image

Independence Day 2022: Avoid large gatherings during celebrations in view of Covid cases, Centre...

Women's IPL likely to start in March 2023: Report

Mumbai blog: Maharashtra govt to table supplementary demands for 2022-23 during monsoon session

'A brown face in a vanilla line-up': Ross Taylor reveals facing racism in New Zealand cricket...

Mangaluru: School students allegedly asked to remove rakhis, throw them in dustbin

