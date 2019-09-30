Disappointed no one is supporting me even after giving Roger Federer a fight: Sumit Nagal

New Delhi: With his fearless approach, Sumit Nagal impressed iconic Roger Federer at the US Open and then took it forward by making two finals on the Challenger circuit, but the youngster is flabbergasted that people are just "walking away" when he needs support.

The 22-year-old won the Buenos Aires Challenger on Sunday night and jumped to a career-best rank of 135. The 26-place jump has consolidated his status as India's number two singles player behind Prajnesh Gunneswaran (84).

However, the paucity of funds meant that neither he had his coach by his side nor the physio, who could help him recover from the gruelling matches on red dirt in the Argentinian city. "I was all alone here. No one was with me to help out. One way, it has been great that I have been playing good tennis but it's not easy to do it and I'm really sad," Nagal told PTI from Buones Aires.

"The path is lonely despite doing well at the US Open. I qualified at 22 and led a set against Roger Federer but it still has not made impact anywhere. It's really sad nobody is coming up to invest into tennis," he added. Nagal figured in the government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), receiving financial support for some time but was later dropped.

The scheme offers a monthly financial aid of Rs 50,000 to athletes who are medal prospects at the Olympics. As of now, only doubles specialists Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan is getting support through TOPS and none of the country's singles tennis players are a beneficiary.

Multiple Grand Slam title winner Mahesh Bhupathi, who mentored Nagal after hand-picking him from a tennis clinic, said if a player of the caliber of Nagal can't get enough support, then it's failure of the system. "Sumit is obviously a special talent and it shows with what he has done in the last six months. When you see talent like him who are not nutured and supported keeping in mind the coming Olympics or the next one, I consider it a colossal failure of the system," Bhupathi fumed.