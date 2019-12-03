Didier Drogba finally clicks a picture with Kylian Mbappe

But on Monday at the Ballon D'Or awards, Mbappe was present with Drogba hosting the show. Drogba presented the Frenchman a trophy for coming sixth in the overall rankings.

Whilst on stage, Drogba was quoted as saying by the Mirror: "10 years ago after Chelsea vs Barcelona, a child came to me and wanted to take a picture.

"That day I said no because of the disgraceful refereeing decisions. I learned that the child was Kylian MbappÃ©. I want to pay my debt now."

Drogba then asked all the guests to stand up as he snapped a selfie of him posing with Mbappe, and fellow presenter and TV host Sandy Heribert.

Lionel Messi won the 2019 Ballon d'Or award for the world's best player for a record sixth time.

The FC Barcelona and Argentina star forward scored 54 goals for club and country in 2018-19, in which FC Barcelona won La Liga. This was Messi's first Ballon d'Or since 2015.