Did You Know? Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son Agni Has Set A New FC Record With 5 Successive Ranji Plate League Tons

Mizoram batter Agni Chopra has taken Indian domestic cricket by storm as he made history recently when by setting a new world record of scoring 5 consecutive centuries in his first 5 First Class games.

The 25-year-old left-handed top-order Chopra achieved the feat in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Plate League 2024 while representing Mizoram.

Agni's record-breaking run in Plate League

Agni scored 105 & 101 against Meghalaya, 114 & 10 against Arunachal, 164 & 15 against Nagaland and 166 & 92 against Sikkim to etch his name in the record books.

Notably, all other players combined from the 6 teams in the competition have scored 8 hundreds while Agni along has 5 to his name.

Agni's prolific run has helped Mizoram win their last two games after they lost and drew the first two matches this season. They are currently second on the points table behind Hyderabad.

Who is Agni Chopra?

Agni, who was born on November 4 in Detroit (USA), is the son of ace Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who recently delivered a blockbuster with 12th Fail, and veteran film critic Anupama Chopra.

His mother Anupama has been keeping cricket fans up to date on social media about Agni's exploits with the bat in India's premier domestic tournament.

"@agnidevchopra55 makes his 5th consecutive century in his #ranjitrophy debut. I wish I could take some credit for this but it’s all yours @jugnuuuu_13 - so proud of you boys!" Chopra wrote on Instagram after Agni's fifth century on Monday.

The proud mother on Wednesday reposted a tweet from a sports journalist who shared Agni's latest scores on X.

With 767 runs from 4 matches at an average of over 95, Agni is the leading the batting charts of the tournament.

Despite Agni's clear talent with the bat, he was not able to break into the Mumbai Ranji team and as a result, shifted base to Mizoram to play for the state. He made his domestic debut for Mizoram in Vijay Hazare Trophy this year.