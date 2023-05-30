Dhoni's masterstroke lightning stumping dismisses Shubman Gill in thrilling IPL 2023 Final

MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings, demonstrated his trademark skills by executing a remarkably swift stumping to dismiss Shubman Gill in the IPL 2023 Final against Gujarat Titans. This incident occurred at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Ravindra Jadeja delivered a flat ball, but Gill attempted to play it as if it would spin. However, the ball maintained its trajectory, causing Gill to lose his balance momentarily after completely missing the delivery. Seizing this brief opportunity, Dhoni swiftly dislodged the bails before Gill could regain his position at the crease. Gill was consequently dismissed after scoring 39 runs off 20 balls.

Having won the toss, Dhoni chose to field first against the reigning champions, Gujarat Titans.

"We'll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer, you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully, we can entertain them. The pitch has been undercover for a long time, but throughout the tournament, the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we'll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team," CSK captain MS Dhoni said at the time of the toss.

"Would've bowled first as well, but my heart wanted to bat so I don't mind losing the toss. We spoke that it is something out of our control (weather). Whichever team plays better will have their hands on the trophy. I like keeping the boys cool, and they repay me. It's a flat track (what he makes of the pitch?). Same team," Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said.