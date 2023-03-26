Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Final: When and where to watch Live Streaming and on TV?

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's form is a huge concern as Mumbai Indians look to cap their superb Women's Premier League season (WPL) by defeating Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament here on Sunday.

After three half centuries earlier on in the tournament, form has deserted the India skipper, and, had it not been for Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 72 in the Eliminator against UP Warriorz on Friday, the script of the tournament could have been different.

With Harmanpreet managing just 14 runs in the Eliminator, things could have gone downhill for the Mumbai franchise, but luckily Nat Sciver made the most of the dropped catch to make a mockery of the Warriorz bowling.

Australian stalwart Meg Lanning though could exploit Harmanpreet's poor run with the bat to go all out even though Delhi Capitals will be playing in front of a partisan crowd at the Brabourne Stadium.

Live streaming & broadcast details

When and where is the DC vs MI WPL 2023 final going to be played?

The Women's Premier League final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played on Sunday, March 26. The summit clash will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can fans watch the DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final?

Cricket fans will be able to watch the DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final on the Star Sports network on TV.

Where can fans stream the DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final?

The live streaming of the DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final will be available on Hotstar.

Predicted XI:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav/Minnu Mani

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque