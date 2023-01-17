'Definition of injustice': Fans lambast BCCI selection committee after Sarfaraz Khan smashes third century of Ranji season

Mumbai's Sarfarz Khan scored his third century of the ongoing Ranji Season against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. Sarfaraz brought up his century in135 balls and remains not out. The right-hander had scored 162 against Tamil Nadu earlier this month and an unbeaten 126 versus Hyderabad in December last year continuing his rich vain of form.

Despite his purple patch, Sarfaraz continues to be ignored for a national team call up. Sarfarz was not included in the squad for the first two Tests against Australia starting next month.

Fans have questioned his continued omission and have demanded answers from the BCCI. While reports suggested his poor scores during the India A series against New Zealand A and Bangladesh A, with the right handed batsman only a 71 to show for it, Sarfarz fired backs saying "I'm not God, I'm bound to fail in the odd match or two.

On being questioned about his fitness Sarfaraz said I'm very fit. I played in every match till the last. I run fast. Everyone has a different body structure, you can't change it. I've cleared all the yo-yo tests in the past. Unless you clear the yo-yo test, you can't play in the IPL as reported by TOI

The right hander was the highest run scorer during the last Ranji Trophy season, amassing 982 runs at an average of 122.75 in Mumbai’s run to the final. He struck four hundreds and two half-centuries in that season and had a top score of 275 against Saurashtra.

Nonetheless, netizens and journalists have not received his omission gracefully and took to Twitter to voice out thier frustrations.

