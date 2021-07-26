'Dedicate my medal to people of India': Mirabai Chanu after being facilitated by Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju; watch video

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who returned to India after a sensational show in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, was facilitated by Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, GK Reddy, Sarbananda Sonowal and Nisith Pramanik on Monday evening.
For the unversed, Chanu opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. She lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition.
With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.
Meanwhile, Chanu dedicated her medal to the people of the country. She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for encouraging her.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said this is a proud moment for India. "Everybody is celebrating, we are hoping that this victory will encourage the other athletes to do well in the games ahead," he added.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratualted Mirabai Chanu and her coach Vijay Sharma for the win. "Today every Indian is feeling proud," he added.
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the silver medalist on behalf of 135 crore Indians and the Parliament.
"A historic decision taken to establish National Sports University in Manipur was another big achievement for the northeast region," he added.
