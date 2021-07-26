'Dedicate my medal to people of India': Mirabai Chanu after being facilitated by Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju; watch video

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who returned to India after a sensational show in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, was facilitated by Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, GK Reddy, Sarbananda Sonowal and Nisith Pramanik on Monday evening.

For the unversed, Chanu opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. She lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition.

With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.

Meanwhile, Chanu dedicated her medal to the people of the country. She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for encouraging her.