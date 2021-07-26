Watch Video: Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu returns home to 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants



Now, she hopes that her silver medal is upgraded to gold after the gold medallist in women’s 49-kg weightlifting category, Hou Zhihui is set to undergo a second dope test after authorities found discrepancies in analysis.





According to a report by India Today, Hou Zhihui has been asked to undergo a doping test by Tokyo Olympics authorities as there is an adverse analytical finding. Although as per rules, an athlete must leave the Games Village within 3 days of his/her event finishes, she will stay back and will have to appear for several tests to find out the details. The anti-doping authorities will check if Zhihui was administered performance-enhancing medicines before the Tokyo Games.

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu receives a warm welcome as the staff at the Delhi airport cheered for her upon her arrival from