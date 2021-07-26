Watch Video: Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu returns home to 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Monday was greeted with enthusiasm and cheers from fans and staff at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi upon her arrival from Tokyo Olympics where she won a silver medal.
Chanu walked out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, flanked by security and clad in a face shield and mask.
She was greeted with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and felicitated by officials of the Sports Authority of India among other.
"Happy to be back here in amidst so much love and support. Thank You so much", Chanu wrote on Twitter.
"It was quite challenging. We started preparation in 2016 and changed the training pattern after Rio Olympics. We (Chanu & her coach) have dedicated the last 5 years to Tokyo Olympics", she told ANI.
Chanu has also been a former world champion and a Commonwealth Games gold-medallist.
Now, she hopes that her silver medal is upgraded to gold after the gold medallist in women’s 49-kg weightlifting category, Hou Zhihui is set to undergo a second dope test after authorities found discrepancies in analysis.
According to a report by India Today, Hou Zhihui has been asked to undergo a doping test by Tokyo Olympics authorities as there is an adverse analytical finding. Although as per rules, an athlete must leave the Games Village within 3 days of his/her event finishes, she will stay back and will have to appear for several tests to find out the details. The anti-doping authorities will check if Zhihui was administered performance-enhancing medicines before the Tokyo Games.
Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu receives a warm welcome as the staff at the Delhi airport cheered for her upon her arrival from Tokyo.
