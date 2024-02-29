 DCA Interschools Chess Tournament: Cathedral & John Connon School's Samaraa Doshi Triumphs In Under-8 Category
Close on Doshi's heels were Anishka Biyani and Ananya Krishnan, claiming second and third place respectively with scores of 4/5.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Chess Board | Credits: Google/How Stuff Works

In a display of remarkable strategic prowess, Samaraa Doshi from Cathedral & John Connon School triumphed in the Under-8 category at the prestigious DCA Interschools Chess Tournament in Mumbai Central. Doshi secured victory with a flawless score of 5/5, showcasing exceptional skill and unwavering determination throughout the competition.

Close on Doshi's heels were Anishka Biyani and Ananya Krishnan, claiming second and third place respectively with scores of 4/5. Their impressive performances added to the tournament's intensity, shining a spotlight on the depth of talent among young chess enthusiasts.

DCA Interschools Chess Tournament serves as budding chess players to showcase their talents

With over 1000 students participating across various age groups from schools throughout Mumbai, the event served as a vibrant platform for budding chess players to demonstrate their abilities and compete at a prestigious level.

Noteworthy is the fact that both Doshi and Biyani proudly hail from the SMCA Nariman Point Chess Academy, where their talents have been nurtured and honed, equipping them with the skills needed to excel in competitive chess.

Their success, alongside that of their peers, underscores the significance of dedicated training and unwavering commitment in the pursuit of excellence in chess. Their achievements stand as a testament to their hard work and the invaluable support provided by their coaches and mentors.

