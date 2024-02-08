 Davis Cup: India To Lock Horns Against Sweden In Away Group I Game In September
India recently beat Pakistan by a comprehensive 4-0 margin in the World Group I play-offs in Islamabad last week.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Davis Cup Indian team. | (Credits: Twitter)

India will face Sweden in a tough away draw in the Davis Cup World Group I tie in September.

The Indian Davis Cup team defeated Pakistan 4-0 in the World Group I play-offs in Islamabad last week, while Sweden fell 1-3 to Brazil at home in the Qualifiers first round. India has never defeated Sweden in five matches.
The Davis Cup World I draws were announced on Thursday, and India has their task cut out for them.

article-image

The draw, which took place at the ITF headquarters in London on Thursday, determined the 12 ties that will take place in World Group I on either September 13-14 or 14-15.

Rivalry between India and Sweden goes way back:

India and Sweden have a strong Davis Cup rivalry. The most memorable battle between the two countries was in 1987, when Sweden defeated India 5-0 in the final. Since then, India has played in the group stage twice (in 2000 and 2005), losing both occasions.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Davis Cup World Group I draw has delivered some mouthwatering clashes - including a home tie for Novak Djokovic's Serbia against Stefanos Tsitsipas' Greece.

The teams that win in World Group I in September will all book their places in the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers - from where they will be one tie victory away from the Davis Cup Finals.

article-image

