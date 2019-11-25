Davis Cup: A new Jeevan at the age of 30

New Delhi: Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, 30, churned out results consistently in the last two-three years but was not considered for Davis Cup selection due to the presence of higher-ranked players. An opportunity arose when the top players refused to travel to Pakistan and he raised his hands up. With the matches shifted out of Islamabad, they again said they were ready to play, spoiling Jeevan's chances.

However, a shoulder injury ruled Rohan Bopanna out and Jeevan is now set to make his debut alongside the legendary Leander Paes. Now awaiting a ‘special week’ of Davis Cup, he firmly believes that winning against a weaker opponent would not take anything away from his debut. “We have very good doubles players in our country. We have two guys in top-50. I don't look at it as holding back. Tennis is a journey. I am 30-year-old, I enjoy playing on Tour, regardless of whether I get to play Davis Cup or not. But it is a special feeling to play for tri-colour. And it's not a step forward, it's part of the journey. I am excited to be part of the squad. It's any player's dream to represent the country”.