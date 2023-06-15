David Beckham Bought Inter Miami For $25 Million, Raised Team’s Valuation to $1 Billion With Lionel Messi’s Help

Former England footballer David Beckham turned the fortunes around of Inter Miami after moving to the Major League Soccer in one of the best business deals in sporting history. Beckham bought Inter Miami for $25 million and raised the club's value to nearly $1 billion thanks to his popularity, business acumen and the recent acquisition of Argentine legend Lionel Messi.

The club's valuation touched $600 million and then increased to nearly $1 billion thanks to the arrival of Messi from Paris Saint Germain.

How David Beckham Changed Inter Miami

Beckham, the former professional footballer and global icon, played a pivotal role in the establishment of Inter Miami CF, a Major League Soccer (MLS) club based in Miami, Florida. Beckham's involvement in the team's formation began in 2014 when he exercised an option in his MLS contract to acquire an expansion team franchise. Alongside his co-owners, Beckham worked tirelessly to bring professional soccer back to Miami after the city had been without an MLS team since 2001.

Inter Miami CF officially joined the MLS as an expansion team in 2020, becoming the league's 25th franchise. As part of Beckham's vision, the team's name pays homage to the international flavor and vibrant culture of Miami. The club's crest features two herons, symbolizing freedom, strength, and unity.

The rise of Inter Miami thanks to Becks

Beckham's connection to Miami extends beyond his role as an owner. He has become deeply invested in the club's success, working closely with coaches, players, and staff to build a competitive team. As a respected figure in the world of football, Beckham's presence has attracted attention and elevated the profile of Inter Miami CF both domestically and globally.

With Beckham's influence and the team's location in one of the most dynamic and diverse cities in the United States, Inter Miami CF has quickly gained a passionate fan base. The club's matches at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale draw enthusiastic crowds, showcasing the city's love for the beautiful game.