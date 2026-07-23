CWG 2026: India's Youngest Para-Cyclist Lisha Das Alleges Mental Harassment Over Support Staff Delay | X @NewsLiveGhy

New Delhi: India's lone Commonwealth Games para-cycling representative, 16-year-old Lisha Das, has written to top sports officials expressing "emotional distress" over unconfirmed support staff and travel arrangements to Glasgow.

Das has written to officials of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and the Sports Ministry.

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony will take place on Thursday night. Lisha said the developments over the past few days have left her under immense mental pressure as she continues to seek approval for the support team she needs -- personal coach Aditya Mehta, female physiotherapist Dr Asha Shaikh and an experienced para-cycling technician.

While Shaikh's travel was cleared after repeated requests and court intervention, there is no clarity about Mehta's travel and accreditation. Instead, authorities have proposed K. Dattatraya as a technician/coach, despite his earlier rejection as a member of Lisha's support team.

Lisha had specifically asked for Mehta as her coach, a request that was initially accepted, but she said there has been no further communication regarding his travel arrangements.

"I am writing this e-mail with a deeply heavy heart and immense emotional distress. As an athlete, my only responsibility should be to concentrate on my training and prepare to represent my country to the best of my ability. However, since May 15, I have been continuously trying to reach the concerned officials and seeking clarity and support regarding my participation and travel arrangements for the Commonwealth Games," Lisha said in an e-mail to officials of the ministry, CFI, PCI and IOA on Thursday.

"I have not been seeking financial support for the years of training, equipment, preparation and qualification that have enabled me to reach this level. My coach (Mehta) and his organisation have independently supported me extensively, including my training, equipment and preparation. Despite repeated communications and reminders, instead of receiving clarity, I have faced continued uncertainty and immense mental pressure," she added.

PTI was the first to highlight Lisha's plight earlier this month.

Mehta has now decided to take responsibility for the entire support team and arrange the necessary assistance independently.

"Lisha is India's youngest and first para cyclist to qualify for the Commonwealth Games, and she is also the first Indian female para cyclist to achieve this qualification. Yet, instead of being allowed to focus on representing the country, this young athlete is now being forced to fight administrative battles on her own," Mehta told PTI.

"But she will not give up. Lisha will move forward with determination," the coach added.

Highlighting her struggles, which she said had left her "extremely demotivated", Lisha wrote in her e-mail, a copy of which is with PTI: "Yesterday, I was again contacted by officials through a video call on my coach's phone. I clearly stated that I am a minor and that my coach and Dr Shaikh are the guardians and support persons who have been directly involved in my training, care and preparation.

"I requested that any matter concerning me should be discussed directly with them.

"I have been trying to focus on my training and competition. However, repeated uncertainty, calls, messages and administrative hurdles have caused immense stress at a time when I should be preparing to compete and win medals for my country," Lisha said.

She said Mehta being her coach was recorded in the proceedings and documents before the Delhi High Court.

"Despite the court proceedings and the orders passed by the Hon'ble High Court, I have continued to face immense uncertainty, repeated communications and what I feel has been considerable mental harassment regarding the very same issue of my coach and support team.

"I fail to understand why, despite the matter being before the Hon'ble High Court and the position of my coach being recorded on the court record, I am still being subjected to this level of uncertainty and pressure immediately before an important international competition," she said.

"If K. Dattatraya is being sent as a technician, I have no objection to his role as a technician. However, I need my coach, Aditya Mehta, to accompany me as my coach, along with any required technician or other support personnel.

"A technician and a coach have different roles and responsibilities, and they cannot simply be treated as interchangeable," she said. She cautioned that if her coach was not permitted to accompany her, she would "not be travelling under the banner or financial support of the Government of India, SAI, PCI or CFI".

"I will make my own travel arrangements and travel at my own expense," Lisha said.

Lisha added that she had "not received meaningful support from the Government of India, SAI, PCI or CFI for the competitions, equipment and preparation through which I have reached this level".

"I respectfully request that the organisations concerned do not claim credit for my achievements. I also request that my photographs and personal images not be used for publicity or promotional purposes without my consent."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)