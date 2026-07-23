'Not Up To The Standard': Sikandar Raza Blames Moisture After Zimbabwe's T20I Loss To India |

Harare: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza pulled no punches in his assessment of the batting performance in their seven-wicket loss to India in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club, saying that it was ‘not up to the standard’ and that early moisture made batting exceptionally difficult during the first half of the match.

After being sent in to bat, Zimbabwe slumped to 32/4 before recovering slightly to post 125/7, a total India comfortably chased down with 40 balls to spare. "Again, not up to the standard I think. In the morning, I think that moisture certainly played a part, but I didn't think it was going to play a part for that long.

“I thought it remained tough with the new ball. Unfortunately, we didn't hit many boundaries up front as well, so the ball stayed new, and because of that, I felt the movement off the deck made batting even tougher," Raza said after the match ended.

Comparing the surface to recent home outings against Bangladesh, Raza also pointed out how the track flattened out when India began their run-chase. "I thought during the Bangladesh ODI series, there was a lot of moisture, and it remained there for a long time.

“Whereas today, I thought the moisture was there for the first eight to ten or even 12 overs, and apart from that, when India came out to bat, the wicket was very true. So, hopefully we get a better wicket for the next game so that even when we lose the toss, it doesn't play too big a part," he added.

Despite the heavy defeat, Raza found a silver lining in the middle-order fightback led by Wessly Madhevere (39) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (27 not out). "Yes, definitely. That's one of the positives. Marumani and Madhevere - it's a new role as well.

“I thought they batted really well to give us some sort of a respectable total. We'll take that as a positive, and hopefully the other guys can chip in as well so that we can put up a competitive total if we bat first."

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