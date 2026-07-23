Shubman Gill Shares Instagram Story Supporting Students Amid Protests, Calls Education Key To India's Future | Instagram

Mumbai, July 23: Team India captain Shubman Gill shared a message on Instagram amid the ongoing students' protests across the country against the NEET paper leak on Thursday. Shubman Gill did not mention about the controversy directly, however, he spoke about the importance of education, peaceful expression and keeping students' best interests at the centre of every decision.

Shubman Gill shared an Instagram Story on his official account and said, "As a young Indian, I believe our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the future we all aspire to."

He also said, "I have immense respect for every young person who believes in making their voice heard peacefully."

"Education has the power to shape our nation's future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect and keeping the best interests of every student at heart. For India's future," he stated further in the post.

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He stated that India's youth deserve every opportunity to succeed and that education plays an important role in shaping the nation's future. Shubman Gill's post comes after several other cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and Irfan Pathan spoke about their concerns raised by the students following the NEET paper leak.