'Cheating Is Not Okay': Sachin Tendulkar Shares Heartfelt Message Amid Students' Protest, Calls For Honesty And Merit

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Heartfelt Message Amid Students' Protest | X

Mumbai, July 23: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message amid the ongoing students' protests over the NEET paper leak on Thursday. He also raised his concerns surrounding the examination process. Sachin did not mention about the controversy directly, however, he stressed the importance of honesty, hard work and merit.

In social media post, former India captain highlighted about a lesson which was taught by his late father who was a professor. He said that it had shaped his values from a young age.

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Tendulkar's Social Media Post:

My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts.

As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy.

Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn’t been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don’t feel this way again.

Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised.

We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins.

I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children's future and safeguard their aspirations.

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳

Stays Away From Controversy

Tendulkar's statement comes at a time when thousands of young students are protesting against the NEET paper leak and demanding accountability from the government.

Although he has not mentioned directly about the NEET controversy or named any party or politician, his message is being widely viewsd as a call to uphold integrity, protect merit and restore students' faith in the education system.