'Every Cricketer Carries The Dream Of Playing At Lord's': Sachin Tendulkar Hails India's Historic Women's Test Win

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian women's team after their historic 270-run victory over England in the first-ever women's Test played at Lord's. The batting legend shared a heartfelt message on X, calling the occasion a dream come true for a new generation of cricketers. India completed the memorable win on the fourth morning to script history at the Home of Cricket.

Reflecting on the significance of the venue, Tendulkar wrote that every cricketer dreams of playing at Lord's. He said the past four days allowed a new generation to live that dream as women's Test cricket arrived at the iconic ground for the first time. The former India captain described the match as another milestone in the growth of the women's game.

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Tendulkar also praised India's standout performers in the historic victory. He highlighted Smriti Mandhana's composure, Yastika Bhatia's brilliant century and Kranti Goud's five-wicket haul as key contributions. He congratulated the entire team for making the landmark occasion even more special with a dominant performance.

India defeated England by 270 runs after dismissing the hosts for 186 in their second innings despite Sophie Ecclestone's fighting half-century. The victory marked India's first women's Test at Lord's and the inaugural women's red-ball match at the iconic venue.

Tendulkar concluded by saying the journey of women's cricket has been remarkable and that this triumph was another beautiful step forward for the sport.

Tendulkar had also played a special role in India's historic outing at Lord's. Before the Test began, he addressed the Indian players with a motivational pep talk, urging them to embrace the occasion at the iconic venue. He later watched the action from the stands alongside his wife Anjali Tendulkar and ICC chairman Jay Shah as India completed the famous victory.