Sachin Tendulkar's Surprise Visit Fires Up India Women On Verge Of Lord's History | VIDEO

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was in attendance on Day 4 of the India vs England Women's Test match at Lord's. The Women in Blue are closing in on a historic win at a venue dubbed as the home of cricket. The IND W vs ENG W Test is the first ever game women's Test at Lord's.

Ahead of the 1st session on Day 4, Sachin joined the Indian team and offered a pep talk. In a video that is since doing the rounds on social media, Sachin could be seen speaking in the company of head coach Amol Muzumdar, while the Indian Women's team listened attentively.

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“The great man, the great man Sachin Tendulkar unannounced, has just popped in and he's decided to come over and chat with the Indian players. I mean, what a lift that is. “They're about to win this historic Test match surely in the morning session and some incredible words there from Sachin. It is so good to see him here. It is so good to see him here involved in women's cricket as well,” said former England batter Nick Knight on air before the morning session began.

The timing of Tendulkar's surprise visit could not have been more perfect - India enters the final day of the first-ever women’s Test match in a dominant position – they need just four wickets to secure a monumental victory at the 'Home of Cricket.

On day three, after declaring their second innings at 341/7 in 86.3 overs, thanks to Yastika Bhatia’s historic 113, India then reduced England to 130/6 at stumps and put themselves on the doorstep of a famous victory. The final day's play is more of a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' for India to seal the match in their favour.