History At Lord's! Yastika Bhatia Becomes First-Ever Woman To Score Test Hundred At The Iconic Venue

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia scripted history by becoming the first-ever batter to score a century in Women's Test cricket at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The left-hander reached the three-figure mark with a composed and determined innings on one of cricket's most prestigious stages. Her remarkable feat marked a historic moment for both Indian and world women's cricket.

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Bhatia walked in after the opening stand and played with remarkable composure, steadily building India's innings alongside the top order. She stitched together a crucial 73-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana, who scored a fluent 70 off 130 balls, before taking charge of the innings after the vice-captain's dismissal. The pair laid a solid platform that allowed India to tighten their grip on the contest.

Although Jemimah Rodrigues (3) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (16) failed to convert their starts, Bhatia ensured the momentum remained with India. She later added a valuable 52-run partnership with Deepti Sharma (10) before the latter was dismissed.

Displaying patience and flawless shot selection, Bhatia brought up her historic century with confidence, frustrating England's bowling attack led by Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone.

The century is not only a personal milestone for Yastika Bhatia but also a landmark moment for Indian women's cricket. Becoming the first woman to score a Test hundred at Lord's places her alongside the game's greats who have produced memorable performances at the historic venue. Her unbeaten knock is expected to be remembered as one of the finest innings ever played by an Indian woman in Test cricket.