'What A Phenomenon!': Shashi Tharoor Hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After He Silences Critics With Record Fifty Against Zimbabwe

Shashi Tharoor Hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After He Silences Critics With Record Fifty Against Zimbabwe | X

Thiruvananthapuram, July 23: Veteran Congress leader and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor showered praise after young Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a record-breaking half-century against Zimbabwe at Harare on Thursday. Vaibhav became the youngest player in T20I history to score a fifty during the IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I.

Shashi Tharoor shared a post on his official X account and said, "Vaibhav!! First half century for India — 18 balls! What a phenomenon! Ok, that’s it for today, but I look forward to many more, and many bigger knocks!! @Vaibhavsooryava"

Vaibhav played a match-winning knock against Zimbabwe and scored 50 off just 18 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 263.16. His knock helped India to comfortably chase down a target of 126 runs in just 13.2 overs.

The victory also marked the first victory for Shreyas Iyer as the Indian T20I captain. The victory will bring relief for the captain as it comes after Shreyas lost six games after being appointed as the captain in the shortest format of the game.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also silenced the critics as the inning came after a quiet start for the aggressive opener. Vaibhav managed to score only 14, 13 and 15 runs in the first three matches after he made his debut against England in the T20I series.

Vaibhav proved with his knock that why he is regarded as one of the most dangerous openers in T20s and also he is one of India's brightest young cricketing talents.