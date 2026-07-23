Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Player To Score T20I Fifty; Achieves Feat During ZIM Vs IND 1st T20I

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Player To Score T20I Fifty | X

Harare, July 23: India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi created history by becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in T20 international cricket against Zimbabwe at Harare on Thursday. He scored 50 off just 19 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes.

The 15-year-old reached the milestone during the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare, helping India to chase a target of 126. It was his maiden international fifty and an important moment in his young career.

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Sooryavanshi had a difficult start in international cricket during India's T20I series against England. After an outstanding IPL season that earned him a place in the national team, he managed scores of 14, 13 and 15 in his first three matches.

Against Zimbabwe, however, the youngster looked far more confident. He played with a mix of patience and aggression, building his innings before attacking the bowlers when needed.

His composed knock not only guided India to victory but also helped him break the previous record for the youngest player to score a T20I fifty, which was held by a Gibraltar cricketer who achieved the feat at 16 years and 56 days.

The innings is expected to boost Sooryavanshi's confidence as he begins his international career. After a few low scores, the young batter has now shown why he is regarded as one of India's brightest cricketing talents and fans will hope this is the first of many memorable performances in the national jersey.