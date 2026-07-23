'Watching Him Bat Is So Much Fun': Prabhsimran Singh Hails Fearless Vaibhav Sooryavanshi While Chasing Team India Dream

Prabhsimran Singh/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Instagram

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh has revealed that representing India remains his biggest ambition, saying his entire focus is on earning a place in the national team through consistent performances. The explosive batter also had words of praise for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him a fearless talent with a bright future ahead.

Speaking about his aspirations, Prabhsimran admitted that wearing the India jersey is the dream that motivates him every day. The wicketkeeper-batter said he does not want to think too far ahead and instead prefers concentrating on scoring runs whenever he gets an opportunity.

The 25-year-old has quietly established himself as one of the most dependable top-order batters in the IPL. While much of the spotlight has been on emerging stars like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran has continued to deliver impactful performances for Punjab Kings with aggressive batting at the top of the order.

Prabhsimran also showered praise on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has taken Indian cricket by storm with his fearless approach. “Recently, we went to play the India A series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, and Vaibhav was there with me too. Watching him bat is so much fun; it brings a lot of joy. Since we were opening together, we got to spend more time together and discuss various things. It was a great experience,” Prabhsimran said.

As competition for places in India's batting line-up intensifies, Prabhsimran remains determined to let his performances do the talking. Rather than worrying about selection debates, the Punjab Kings batter is focused on improving his game and fulfilling his dream of playing for India, while also celebrating the emergence of exciting young talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who represent the future of Indian cricket.