CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Fans Burn Dainik Jagran Newspapers For Publishing Article Against Him? Video Goes Viral

With renowned Hindi newspaper Dainik Jagran allegedly publishing an article against Virat Kohli, some fans on social media went on a rampage to boycott the publication. Apart from trending #boycottdainikjagran on X (formerly Twitter), a few fans were also seen burning the newspaper to smoke, given it questioned Kohli's selfless nature in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. However, it in not confirmed whether the people shown burning the copies of Dainik Jagran in a viral video resorted to the act because they were upset with the publication's article criticising Virat Kohli.

While Virat Kohli has been in exemplary form in this World Cup, the 34-year-old has copped criticism for making all the possible efforts for his century. The right-hander copped criticism for taking 12 balls to reach his century during the game against Bangladesh in Pune and got out while trying to get to the three-figure mark against New Zealand in Dharamsala. Despite that, India won both matches comfortably and are now on the brink of reaching the semi-finals.

As a result, Jagran published an article labelling Kohli as selfish and Indian captain Rohit Sharma as the complete opposite, suggesting his aggressive approach at the top of the order.

A Kohli fan named Ansh claimed on X that he and his friends were burning the copy of the Hindi publication for "spreading hate" against the star batsman.

Virat Kohli out for a duck for the first time in a World Cup fixture:

Meanwhile, the Sunday's fixture against England in Lucknow was a forgettable one for the Indian batting star as David Willey got him for a rare duck. A visual also surfaced Kohli hitting the sofa in anger for going without scoring after facing 9 deliveries.

Nevertheless, the Men in Blue still registered a 100-run victory as their total of 229 proved to be more than enough for Jos Buttler's men. Mohammed Shami took 4 scalps, while Jasprit Bumrah claimed 3, taking their side at the top of the table again.

