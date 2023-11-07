CWC 2023: Shakib al Hasan Ruled Out Of Bangladesh's Final Match Due To Fractured Finger

Shakib al Hasan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Even as Bangladesh's chances of reaching the 2023 World Cup semi-finals are done and dusted, they needed their captain Shakib al Hasan to feature in their last league match against Australia on November 11th. However, the veteran all-rounder has been ruled out after suffering a fracture to his left index finger while batting against Sri Lanka on Monday in Delhi.

The 36-year-old underwent an X-ray after Monday's clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for the injury he suffered early in his match-winning knock. The left-hander struck an 65-ball 82 and shared a partnership of 169 with Najmul Hossain Shanto after the openers departed for low-figure scores in pursuit of a stiff 280.

National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan revealed that Shakib had gulped in painkillers to continue batting. Islam Khan revealed that the veteran cricketer will leave for Bangladesh on Tuesday and will take about 4 weeks to recover.

"Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab."

Shakib al Hasan triggers backlash after timing out Angelo Mathews:

Nevertheless, the clash against Sri Lanka in Delhi was tense as Shakib appealed to the umpires for 'timed out' after Angelo Mathews appealed for a replacement helmet as the strap of an existing one was broken. After much discussion with the umpires, Mathews walked back.

However, the former Sri Lankan captain later gave a fitting send-off to Shakib after dismissing him, pointing to the wrist-match and symbolically saying 'timed out'. Mathews hit back at the post-match press conference, labelling the Bangladesh captain as 'disgrace'.

