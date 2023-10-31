CWC 2023: 'Idhar Unka 49th Kya 50th Hundred Bhi Ho Jaaye', Mohammad Rizwan's Birthday Wish For Virat Kohli

Mohammad Rizwan and Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has made a heartfelt wish for Virat Kohli as the latter nears a landmark century in his decorated ODI career. Ahead of Pakistan's fixture against Bangladesh on Tuesday in Kolkata, Rizwan hoped that the Indian batting star scores both his 49th and 50th ODI hundred in this very venue.

Kohli, currently having 48 ODI hundreds under his belt, will play against a mighty South African side at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5th, which also happens to be his birthday. The 34-year-old was inches close to scoring his 49th ton in 50-overs international cricket against New Zealand in Dharamsala, but got dismissed trying to go for a maximum.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When asked by a journalist about any wishes Rizwan had for Kohli, the right-hander said, as quoted by Sportstar.

"Sirf mohabbat hai. Inshallah, idhar unka 49th kya 50th hundred bhi ho jaaye (I only have love for him. God be willing, may he get both his 49th and 50th ODI century here)."

Bangladesh ask Pakistan to bowl after winning the toss:

As for the 2023 World Cup clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh, Shakib al Hasan won the toss and chose to bat first, citing the pitch as dry. While Bangladesh's chances of reaching the semi-finals are almost nil, Pakistan have considerable hope of sneaking through.

After winning the first two matches, Pakistan lost 4 consecutive matches to India, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa. With only 2 points in their kitty, the time to get on a winning streak for Pakistan is now.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)