IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: Mohammed Shami Becomes Fastest Bowler To Take 40 Wickets In ODI World Cup History

Mohammed Shami once again produced a magical spell of fast bowling to help India registering a thumping 100-run win over England in Match 29 of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Lucknow on Sunday.

Shami followed up his five-for against New Zealand in the last game with a four-wicket haul against the defending champions to etch his name in the record books once again.

Shami has become the fastest bowler to take 40 wickets in ODI World Cup history.

The 33-year-old has reached the landmark in just 13 innings with his 5 for 54 against the Black Caps in Dharamsala being his best bowling figures.

Sensational Shami shines again

He joined Imran Tahir in 11th position on the overall list of bowlers with the most wickets in ODI World Cups. Shami also equalled Mitchell Starc's record for the most four-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups with this one being his sixth.

Shami's four-for was backed up by a three-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah as India bowled out England for 129, while defending a below-par 230 at the Ekana Stadium.

This happened after Rohit Sharma's 87 and a quickfire 49 from Suryakumar Yadav helped the hosts post 229 for 9 in 50 overs after England won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Rohit also reached a major landmark as he completed 18,000 runs in international cricket across formats during his knock.

India's sixth win in succession in this edition consolidated their position at the top of the points table.

England meanwhile, lost their fifth game in the tournament and fourth in succession for the first time in World Cup history.

This was also India's 59th win in World Cups, going past New Zealand's tally of 58. Only Australia have won more (73) matches than the Men in Blue now.

