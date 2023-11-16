 CWC 2023 Final: Team India Leaves For Ahmedabad Ahead As They Hope To Lift The Trophy; WATCH
CWC 2023 Final: Team India Leaves For Ahmedabad Ahead As They Hope To Lift The Trophy; WATCH

Team India leave for Ahmedabad ahead of the much-anticipated 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India have left for Ahmedabad from Mumbai ahead of the 2023 World Cup final on November 16th, Thursday. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja were seen settling into the team bus in Mumbai, with all three playing chief roles in the semi-final win against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Team India delivered yet another power-packed performance against the Kiwis in Mumbai, headlined by mustering 397 in their allotted 50 overs as Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Later, Mohammed Shami starred with a record seven wickets to bowl New Zealand out for 327 and book a spot in the final.

