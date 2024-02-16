'Cut Short For 2 Months': Mohammad Hafeez Reveals Why PCB Decided To Release Him As Director Of Men's Team

Mohammad Hafeez. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Outgoing Pakistan men's team's director Mohammad Hafeez released a statement on his official handle on X a day after parting ways, with the PCB putting out a statement. The former Pakistan captain revealed that his stay was cut short originally from 4 years to 2 months due to the new chairman coming in.

On February 16th, 2024, the PCB thanked and congratulated Hafeez for his contribution to the Pakistan's men's side and believes his service had been immense during the tour of Australia and New Zealand. Hence, the 43-year-old has come up with rather a surprising revelation.

Hafeez revealed that he took up the role of team director with utmost passion, but his stint ended prematurely. At the same time, the former opener also vowed to reveal more details regarding his tenure in the coming days.

"I always Prioritise and represented Pakistan with dignity and Pride. I accepted the new role as a Director pcb with great passion to make positive reforms but Unfortunately my designated tenure which was offered by @TheRealPCB for 4 years was cut short for 2 months on the account of New chairmanship. Best wishes for Pakistan cricket future."

"As always, I foremost take responsibility and put myself accountable for all my executions in my given time and will accordingly reveal all the cricketing and other amateur non cricketing facts which ensue bad performances. Stay tuned…"