 Cue sports player and referee Tengra no more
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCue sports player and referee Tengra no more

Cue sports player and referee Tengra no more

Farhad Tengra, a renowned international cue sports referee and Maharashtra and Mumbai’s billiards and snooker player, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at his residence in Mumbai last Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Farhad Tengra, a renowned international cue sports referee and Maharashtra and Mumbai’s billiards and snooker player, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at his residence in Mumbai last Saturday. Tengra, 59, is survived by his wife and daughter.

An accomplished ACBS Gold Badge certified referee, Tengra was well-versed with the laws of the different cue sports, and with his experience officiated in quite a number of international snooker and billiards tournaments in India and abroad since 2014. From 1991, he has been actively officiating at National championships and other major events across the country. Tengra was also a proficient player, which benefited his refereeing career.

A sports enthusiast, Tengra was also involved with martial arts and held a ‘Black Belt’ in karate. He shared his karate and cue sports expertise by tutoring upcoming talent in Mumbai.

The (BSAM) Billiards and Snooker Association of Maharashtra, in a statement, stated, ‘Farhad will be greatly missed, and we (BSAM) mourn the loss of a friend, a player, and a referee, and express our deepest sympathy to his family.”

The final rites were held at the Tower of Silence at Hanging Gardens, Malabar Hill, Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: 'Bad luck that Chetan Sharma exposed BCCI's internal matters', says Dilip Vengsarkar

FPJ Exclusive: 'Bad luck that Chetan Sharma exposed BCCI's internal matters', says Dilip Vengsarkar

'Helmet pe maar': Mysterious RCB player heard on camera, leaves fans guessing if it's captain Kohli

'Helmet pe maar': Mysterious RCB player heard on camera, leaves fans guessing if it's captain Kohli

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic handed 8-match ban for elbowing referee; watch what happened

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic handed 8-match ban for elbowing referee; watch what happened

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders sign Jason Roy to replace injured Shakib Al Hasan

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders sign Jason Roy to replace injured Shakib Al Hasan

Watch: Adam Milne snaps Pathum Nissanka's bat with a thunderbolt in Sri Lanka-New Zealand 2nd T20

Watch: Adam Milne snaps Pathum Nissanka's bat with a thunderbolt in Sri Lanka-New Zealand 2nd T20