Cue sports player and referee Tengra no more

Mumbai: Farhad Tengra, a renowned international cue sports referee and Maharashtra and Mumbai’s billiards and snooker player, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at his residence in Mumbai last Saturday. Tengra, 59, is survived by his wife and daughter.

An accomplished ACBS Gold Badge certified referee, Tengra was well-versed with the laws of the different cue sports, and with his experience officiated in quite a number of international snooker and billiards tournaments in India and abroad since 2014. From 1991, he has been actively officiating at National championships and other major events across the country. Tengra was also a proficient player, which benefited his refereeing career.

A sports enthusiast, Tengra was also involved with martial arts and held a ‘Black Belt’ in karate. He shared his karate and cue sports expertise by tutoring upcoming talent in Mumbai.

The (BSAM) Billiards and Snooker Association of Maharashtra, in a statement, stated, ‘Farhad will be greatly missed, and we (BSAM) mourn the loss of a friend, a player, and a referee, and express our deepest sympathy to his family.”

The final rites were held at the Tower of Silence at Hanging Gardens, Malabar Hill, Mumbai.