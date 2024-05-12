 CSK vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 61: Rajasthan Royals Win The Toss & Opt To Bat First
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCSK vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 61: Rajasthan Royals Win The Toss & Opt To Bat First

CSK vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 61: Rajasthan Royals Win The Toss & Opt To Bat First

CSK and RR are coming off defeats after losing to Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, respectively.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
article-image

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings in the match 61 of the IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have made a change each to their playing XI for the clash. RR brought in Dhruv Jurel by replacing Rovman Powell, while CSK replaced Mitchell Santner with Maheesh Theekshana.

Playing XI

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(WK/C), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(WK), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

Preview:

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are locking horns for the first time in the ongoing IPL 2024. CSK and RR are coming off defeats after losing to Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, respectively.

CSK have had a moderate season with six wins and as many losses in their 12 outings. Despite defeat against GT in their last match, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led remained in the top four on the points table. However, the defending champions are standing on thin line in terms of playoff qualification as a loss might hinder their progress to the knockout stage.

RR, on the other hand, are having a great season under the captaincy of Sanju Samson. Rajasthan Royals are currently at the second spot with eight wins and 3 losses. Their two consecutive losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals prevented them from being the first team to secure a playoff berth. A win against CSK would help them officially qualify for the playoffs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSK vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 61: Rajasthan Royals Win The Toss & Opt To Bat First

CSK vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 61: Rajasthan Royals Win The Toss & Opt To Bat First

IPL 2024: CSK Request Fans To Stay Back After Clash vs RR At Chepauk Stadium; Planning 'Something...

IPL 2024: CSK Request Fans To Stay Back After Clash vs RR At Chepauk Stadium; Planning 'Something...

Rohit Sharma & Ajit Agarkar NOT In Favour Of Hardik Pandya In T20 WC Squad, Picked MI Skipper Under...

Rohit Sharma & Ajit Agarkar NOT In Favour Of Hardik Pandya In T20 WC Squad, Picked MI Skipper Under...

Videos: Sunil Gavaskar Dances His Heart Out At Gundappa Vishwanath's Son's Wedding Reception In...

Videos: Sunil Gavaskar Dances His Heart Out At Gundappa Vishwanath's Son's Wedding Reception In...

Video: Mewat-Born Parvej Khan Wins Gold Medal In 1500m At SEC Championships

Video: Mewat-Born Parvej Khan Wins Gold Medal In 1500m At SEC Championships