CSK vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 61: Rajasthan Royals Win The Toss & Opt To Bat First

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings in the match 61 of the IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have made a change each to their playing XI for the clash. RR brought in Dhruv Jurel by replacing Rovman Powell, while CSK replaced Mitchell Santner with Maheesh Theekshana.

Playing XI

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(WK/C), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(WK), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

Preview:

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are locking horns for the first time in the ongoing IPL 2024. CSK and RR are coming off defeats after losing to Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, respectively.

CSK have had a moderate season with six wins and as many losses in their 12 outings. Despite defeat against GT in their last match, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led remained in the top four on the points table. However, the defending champions are standing on thin line in terms of playoff qualification as a loss might hinder their progress to the knockout stage.

RR, on the other hand, are having a great season under the captaincy of Sanju Samson. Rajasthan Royals are currently at the second spot with eight wins and 3 losses. Their two consecutive losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals prevented them from being the first team to secure a playoff berth. A win against CSK would help them officially qualify for the playoffs.