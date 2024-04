CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Match 22: Chennai Super Kings Opt To Bowl At Chepauk; Deepak Chahar Out Injured

Toss Update:

Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss again and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Deepak Chahar is out for CSK with a niggle and Pathirana will miss this game as well. Shardul Thakur is back in the playing XI to replace Chahar.

KKR on the other hand, are undefeated and therefore, unchanged.

Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain

Chennai Super Kings Subs: Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santne, Nishant Sindhu

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CSK vs KKR Preview:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are preparing to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 22nd match of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

After enduring two back-to-back defeats on the road, the hosts aim to regain their momentum. Meanwhile, KKR enters the match with confidence, having convincingly won all three of their previous games.

Match details:

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: Monday 8, 7:30 PM (IST)

Live Broadcast and Streaming details: Star Sports Channels, Jio Cinema App and Website

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CSK vs KKR Head-to-Head record:

Matches played: 29

Chennai Super Kings won: 18

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 10

No result: 1

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Probable Playing XIs;

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy