CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live & Top Moments: Rain forces titanic clash to reserve day

29 May 2023 06:38 PM IST
Weather conditions look promising for us to have a full match.
29 May 2023 06:38 PM IST
29 May 2023 06:18 PM IST
The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was postponed due to heavy rains and it will now take place on the reserve day.
29 May 2023 06:18 PM IST
Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL 2023 Final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)