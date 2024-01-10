CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Sweats Hard In The Nets To Gear Up For IPL 2024; Watch Video

MS Dhoni practicing in the nets ahead of IPL 2024 | Credits: Mufaddal Vohra

Chennai Super Kings legendary captain MS Dhoni began his preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Tuesday, January 10.

Dhoni has returned to the nets after a long vacation with his family in Dubai. He was also seen attending Indian teammate Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant's wedding in Delhi.

MS Dhoni will be leading CSK for the 14th time in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, which is likely to take place in the month of March-April.

In a viral video, MS Dhoni can be seen batting in the nets with full zeal. The footage shows CSK skipper honing his skills, wearing his yellow pads and a black sleeveless T-shirt as he gear up for IPL 2024, which is likely swansong season of his illustrious career in the tournament.

MS Dhoni has started his preparations for IPL 2024. pic.twitter.com/zYKaV8mdnp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2024

MS Dhoni underwent surgery for his knee after leading Chennai Super Kings to the fifth IPL title in the last season, equalling Mumbai Indians' record of most titles in the history of the tournament.

Throughout IPL 2023, Dhoni was frequently seen wearing knee cap in order to avoid aggravating his injury. The 42-year-old was struggling to run between the wickets due to knee injury.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that Dhoni began his rehabilitation and gym and would return to the return to the nets. As Dhoni hits the nets ahead of IPL 2024, cricket fans would be eager to see him back in action for the tournament.