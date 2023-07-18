CSK Icon Dwayne Bravo Smashes Massive 106-Meter Six Off Anrich Nortje's In Major League Cricket; (Watch)

During the Major League Cricket match between Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom on July 17 (IST), former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo showcased his exceptional skills. Bravo delivered an impressive performance with the bat, remaining unbeaten at 76 runs off just 39 balls. Prior to his batting exploits, he also demonstrated his bowling prowess by conceding only 28 runs and taking one wicket. Bravo's batting innings included six powerful sixes, one of which soared an incredible distance of 106 meters. One noteworthy shot came when Anrich Nortje bowled a short ball, and Bravo responded with a massive hit that sailed over the boundary.

Bravo's heroics in vain

Despite Bravo's exceptional all-around contribution, his efforts ultimately fell short as his team, Texas Super Kings, finished six runs behind the Washington Freedom's total.

The match took place at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, where the Washington Freedom displayed a clinical performance, securing victory by a margin of six runs.

Washington Freedom set a challenging target of 163 runs for Texas Super Kings in their allotted 20 overs. However, the Super Kings struggled to chase the score, ultimately reaching 157 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

In their defense of 164 runs, Washington Freedom's Marco Jansen made an impactful start by dismissing Devon Conway in the very first over. Faf du Plessis, the Super Kings' captain, also fell early in the fourth over, leaving his team in a precarious situation with a score of 21.

Bowlers set the tone

Further worsening the Super Kings' position, Dane Piedt and Akeal Hosein dismissed David Miller, Milind Kumar, and Lahiru Milantha in quick succession, reducing the team to 50/5 in 8.5 overs.

Mitchell Santner briefly provided some resistance with two sixes off Piedt's bowling in the 12th over, but he too was dismissed by Moises Henriques in the 14th over after scoring 22 runs. At 78/6 in 14 overs, the Super Kings were in a difficult position.

However, Dwayne Bravo showcased his exceptional batting skills, injecting hope into the Super Kings' chase. With a flurry of boundaries and sixes, he scored a remarkable 56 runs off 33 balls, bringing the equation down to 27 runs required from the final six deliveries. Bravo managed to collect 10 runs from the first three deliveries of the last over. Unfortunately for the Super Kings, Anrich Nortje delivered a brilliant final over, securing the victory for Washington Freedom.

