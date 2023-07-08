Ambati Rayudu Pulls Out Of Major League Cricket In US Due To 'Personal Reasons'

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has decided to pull out of the inaugural season of Major League Cricket in America this year due to personal reasons.

The 37-year-old Rayudu was supposed to play for the Texas Super Kings in the MLC T20 which is going to be played from July 13 to 31 across two venues.

IPL franchisees including Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians own teams in the competition.

“Ambati Rayudu will not be available to participate in the first season of the MLC with Texas Super Kings due to personal reasons,” Texas Super Kings said in a statement.

Rayudu had announced his retirement from international cricket after winning the Indian Premier League title with the Chennai Super Kings this year in Ahmedabad.

CSK stars Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner and coach Stephen Fleming are also part of the Texas Super Kings squad.

Dwayne Bravo, who was the bowling coach of CSK in IPL 2023, will take part in the MLC as an all-rounder for Texas. Hard-hitting South African batter David Miller and Australian fast bowler Daniel Sams will also be a part of the squad.

BCCI set to introduce 'cooling off' period for retired players

Rayudu's decision comes on the heels of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mulling a one-year "cooling off" period for retired cricketers to prevent them from announcing early retirements to play domestic cricket in other countries.

"We'll come out with a policy to prevent the trend of pre-determined retirement. The office bearers will make a policy and send it back for approval," BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said after the Apex Council meeting.

Active Indian players are barred from playing in overseas leagues but the retired ones are allowed.