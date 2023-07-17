WATCH: Los Angeles Knight Riders Bowled Out For 50 After MI New York Post 155/8 In MLC 2023

The Major League Cricket (MLC) tour witnessed its lowest team score in its inaugural edition as Los Angeles Knight Riders lost by 105 runs against MI New York in match 6 in Dallas on Monday.

Chasing 156 for victory, the Knight Riders got bowled out for just 50 runs against the Kieron Pollard-led MI.

Former India cricketer Unmukt Chand top-scored in the chase with 26 runs while the rest of the team got out for just 24 runs despite having names like Martin Guptill, Rilee Rossouw and Andre Russell in their ranks.

"We had a good first half of the game but that is about it. They bowled really well. Not sure what else I can say at the moment. Cricket comes thick and fast and you have to move on as quickly as possible.

"Another heavy defeat but it takes one good game (to turn things around). We will try our best to come back better," Knight Riders skipper Sunil Narine said after the match.

Each of MI's bowlers - Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Ehsan Adil, Pollard and Nosthush Kenjige bagged a couple of wickets each to round off a clinical performance with the ball for MI.

MI had earlier posted 155 for 8 on the board thanks to Tim David's unbeaten 48 while Nicholas Pooran contributed with 38 runs.

"Happy with that (the end result). Not happy with the performance, though. Losing five wickets in the 10-11 overs is unacceptable from our team. We lost a lot of wickets in the first game as well and that can cost us.

"We cannot bask in the glory and we have to come back tomorrow. We had a plan against the LAKR batters and it worked from the first over today," MI captain Pollard said.

