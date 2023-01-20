Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his Saudi Arabia debut against Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe: 'Nice to see some old friends'

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his debut in an eventful 5-4 PSG victory over Saudi All-Star XI at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday. While Lionel Messi has been playing for the Parisians since the 2021-22 season, Ronaldo recently completed a move to Al Nassr following the mutual termination of his Manchester United contract. After his first match since Portugal's exit from the FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo took to social media to share his views on his return to the field. The former Real Madrid star tweeted a series of pictures from the match and captioned it: "So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!"

So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/qZqKGHsrVD — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 19, 2023

Thursday's game was the first match-up between the two football titans since 2020 and the 37th time in their careers. It could be the last time that they meet on the pitch. It was only fitting that Messi and Ronaldo were the first to score, with the Argentine legend doing so just three minutes in. However, Ronaldo fought back and scored on a penalty kick in the 34th minute.

PSG's Juan Bernat received a red card in the 39th minute before Marquinhos gave them the lead again (44'). CR7 managed his second goal (45'+6'), tying the match at halftime. The back and forth continued in the second half with Sergio Ramos giving PSG a short-lived 3-2 lead (53'). Jang Hyun-Soo levelled it at three all three minutes later. French superstar Kylian Mbappe pushed PSG ahead - again - with a goal off a penalty kick at 60'.

Shortly after, Ronaldo (61') and Messi (62') came off the field. Hugo Ekitike extended PSG's lead, scoring in the 78th minute to make it 5-3. Al Nassr never gave up with Anderson Talisca giving his side a fourth goal late in the game (90'+4') but it wasn't enough. Ronaldo and Messi now have each scored 23 goals when facing each other though Messi leads with 17 wins in the series to Ronaldo's 11.

So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/qZqKGHsrVD — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 19, 2023

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)