'Cristiano Ronaldo has got to do better with his attitude', insists Gary Neville after the Portuguese star was dropped by Fernando Santos

Former Mancheter United captain Gary Neville has called for Cristiano Ronaldo to improve his attitude after the forward was sensationally dropped for Portugal's last 16 World Cup game against Switzerland.

The 37 looked visibly unhappy after being subbed off in the 65th minute of Portugal's final group game against South Korea. His emotional outburst led manager Fernando Santos to drop the country's highest goal scorer for the crucial tie.

Santos has now become the latest manager who has gone grown frustrated with Ronaldo's attitude. The five time Ballon d'or winner left Juventus abruptly last year and then had a public fallout with Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag which led to his contract being terminated last month following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

Speaking to ITV's pre match broadcast, Neville highlighted how Ronaldo's behaviour has become a major issue and he must look at himself in the mirror to get his twilight years of his career back on track.

"When it happened at Manchester United, it was suggested that Erik Ten Hag was trying to stamp his authority, but the Portugal manager has had an unbeleivable relationship with him for a number of years. "

"There are lot of fans of Cristiano Ronaldo that aren't willing to tell him the truth and I think that he does need to listen to the truth as it's becoming a bit of a scruffy end. "

It wouldn't surprise me if he came on tonight and scored the winner, but the petulanece, stomping, the sulking cannot continue.

His long term legacy is set, it's protected, he's one of the great all time players, but in the short term he's got to do a lot better because is the Juventus manager wrong? Is the Manchester United manager wrong? and now is the Portugal manager wrong? Ten Hag didn't want him in the team because he though he was better without him, does the Portugal coach feel the same? Neville added