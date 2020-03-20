Coronavirus: Sania Mirza takes hand-wash challenge, asks Hardik Pandya and others to take it forward

In an attempt to spread the importance of hygiene amid the global pandemic coronavirus outbreak, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has taken the #SafeHands challenge after being nominated by ace shuttler PV Sindhu.

Mirza asked Farah Khan, Rohan Bopanna, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Azharuddin to take the challenge further to spread awareness and importance of hygiene during such times.

"Thank you @Pvsindhu1, @HimaDas8 for nominating me for this challenge at this very important and difficult time for the world..hope this helps in raising awareness of how important handwashing is, specially now," Mirza tweeted with a video.