Coronavirus: Sania Mirza takes hand-wash challenge, asks Hardik Pandya and others to take it forward

In an attempt to spread the importance of hygiene amid the global pandemic coronavirus outbreak, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has taken the #SafeHands challenge after being nominated by ace shuttler PV Sindhu.
Mirza asked Farah Khan, Rohan Bopanna, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Azharuddin to take the challenge further to spread awareness and importance of hygiene during such times.
"Thank you @Pvsindhu1, @HimaDas8 for nominating me for this challenge at this very important and difficult time for the world..hope this helps in raising awareness of how important handwashing is, specially now," Mirza tweeted with a video.
Earlier, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was also quick to respond to Sindhu's challenge. He took to Twitter posting a video in which he is washing his hands. He further asked Smriti Irani, Manika Batra and Adnan Sami to take the challenge of spreading the importance of washing hands properly.
The deadly coronavirus pandemic, has shocked the world, claiming 10,027 lives and infecting 2,44,421 people globally so far. Meanwhile, the total number of cases coming from India stands at 171, according to news agency ANI.
