Coronavirus in India: Mary Kom condemns racism against people from Northeast

India has seen quite a few incidents of racism against the people from Northeast since the novel coronavirus started spreading across the continents.

Calling the chain of events 'unfortunate', Indian boxer Mary Kom asked her countrymen and women to unite during the biggest test of this generation.

In Mysuru, two North-eastern men were denied entry into a grocery store because the staff claimed they were ‘foreigners’. A girl in Delhi’s Vijay Nagar was called ‘corona’ before her attacker spat paan on her.

"‘This virus does not know colour, caste, region or religion nor country. This is not a time for blame games or a time to insult each other but to come together and fight against this dreadful virus by abiding by the safety instructions given by our government," Kom said as reported by the Quint.

For the victims of these attacks, Mary had a message of harmony and courage.

"I am sorry to hear about the unfortunate incidents and treatment you have come across during this hardest time of our generation. Please take courage because the people who treated you differently, they don’t know their own people. There are millions of people who are by your side. You have instead taught them the best lesson they needed. I believe this incident will bring forward a good change in the attitude of such people and pave the way for the next level of national integration," said the MP who has recently qualified for her second Olympics.