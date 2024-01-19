Copa del Rey 2023-24: Ferran Torres Gifts Jersey To Fan After Scoring A Goal During Barcelona vs Unionistas Clash; Watch

Ferran Torris gifts jersey to a cancer patient | Credits: Instagram/ESPN

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres came up with a classy gesture after scoring a goal against Unionistas at Reina Sofía stadium in Salamanca on Thursday, January 18.

During the half-time Torres scored an equalizer 1-1 for Catalans by running from the halfway line to net a goal. After scoring a goal, the 23-year-old Spanish star celebrated the goal by gifting his jersey to a girl, who is a cancer patient.

In a viral video, Ferran Torres can be seen removing his Barcelona jersey and gifted to a girl, who was sitting at the front row of the stadium, before he walked off the pitch during the break.

The kind gesture by Barcelona star was meant a world to a girl as she happily and proudly showed off the Ferran Torres' jersey. The young child named Maria is battling cancer and the kindness by Torres had made her day.

Meanwhile, Barcelona defeated Unionistas in the round of 16 of Copa de Rey 2023-24. After Ferran Torres equalized the score before the half-time, Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde scored a goal each in the second half of the match to take Catalans to 3-1 against Unionistas.