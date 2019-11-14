Commonwealth Games boycott proposal still stands

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Thursday said that its proposal to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games in protest against shooting's exclusion still stands, but gave hints that there could be a rethink on the decision. Following a meeting with the visiting Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin and CEO David Grevemberg, Batra said a decision on the boycott proposal made in July will be taken by the IOA Executive Committee and the General Assembly, which is expected to meet next month.
"The term boycott I had used was not appropriate. It should have been withdrawal. It was a successful and fruitful meeting (with the CGF delegation) but the proposal of withdrawal from 2022 CWG still stands," Batra said in a press conference, addressed along with Martin, Grevemberg and IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.
"We made the proposal (of boycott) nearly six months back. Now, we will take into consideration the discussions we had today with the CGF officials. We will go back to our Executive Committee and then to the General Assembly and take a decision," the IOA chief said.
Giving hints that the IOA may have a rethink on the boycott proposal, Batra said, "In the proposal to have a Commonwealth Shooting Championships in 2022 around the Birmingham Games, we have proposed to include the medal count India gets in shooting (in Commonwealth Championships) in the medal tally of the 2022 CWG.
"They (the CGF officials) have not given any commitment on this proposal," he added.
Grevemberg, on his part, said the CGF was "hopeful" of a rethink by the IOA but said it was prerogative of India whether to boycott the 2022 Games or not.
Asked if he and Martin got a sense from the meetings on Thursday that IOA may have a rethink on its boycott proposal, Grevemberg said, "We are constructively hopeful of that. But in the end it is for the IOA to take a decision. We respect IOA's decision, it is all about mutual respect."
