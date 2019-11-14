Commonwealth Games boycott proposal still stands

"We made the proposal (of boycott) nearly six months back. Now, we will take into consideration the discussions we had today with the CGF officials. We will go back to our Executive Committee and then to the General Assembly and take a decision," the IOA chief said.

Giving hints that the IOA may have a rethink on the boycott proposal, Batra said, "In the proposal to have a Commonwealth Shooting Championships in 2022 around the Birmingham Games, we have proposed to include the medal count India gets in shooting (in Commonwealth Championships) in the medal tally of the 2022 CWG.

"They (the CGF officials) have not given any commitment on this proposal," he added.

Grevemberg, on his part, said the CGF was "hopeful" of a rethink by the IOA but said it was prerogative of India whether to boycott the 2022 Games or not.

Asked if he and Martin got a sense from the meetings on Thursday that IOA may have a rethink on its boycott proposal, Grevemberg said, "We are constructively hopeful of that. But in the end it is for the IOA to take a decision. We respect IOA's decision, it is all about mutual respect."