Commonwealth Games are phoney?

Mumbai: India should pull out of the Commonwealth Games permanently because lack of strong competition makes participation a waste of time and money, the country's Olympic chief Narinder Batra said while speaking at an event in Bengaluru.

"These Games have no standard. For me, these are a waste of time and money. We win 70 medals, 100 medals at the Commonwealth Games while at the Olympics, we get stuck at two," IOA President Batra said.

However, his view had few takers in the sports fraternity and the ministry has also declined to comment.

"It is not acceptable," said one of India's most successful table tennis players G Sathiyan, who bagged two silvers and a bronze in the 2018 edition in Gold Coast.

The shooting fraternity chose to sidestep queries on Batra's comment but others were upfront. Boxing star Vijender Singh, who is the first and only male pugilist with an Olympic medal to his credit, said Batra's statement is heart-breaking as it undermines athletes' hard work.

"It is heart-breaking. By this logic, India should not send teams to invitational tournaments either because the level of competition is not like the Olympics," said the boxer who has two silver and a bronze from the three CWGs he competed in.

"Why belittle the athletes' achievements? And, in any case, CWG has strong boxing nations such as England and Ireland in the fray," he added.