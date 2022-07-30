e-Paper Get App

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule on Day 3 at Birmingham

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11:24 PM IST
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games | Photo Credit: Twitter

Following is India's schedule for Sunday at the Commonwealth Games.

Swimming: Men's 200m Butterfly - Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm) Men's 50m Backstroke - Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm)

Gymnastics: Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)

Women's T20 Cricket: India vs Pakistan (3.30pm)

Badminton: Mixed team quarterfinals: 10pm onwards

Boxing: 48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm) 60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm) 71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday) Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday)

Hockey (men): India versus Ghana: 8.30 pm

Cycling: Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards) Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards) Women's 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02pm)

Weightlifting: Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm) Women's 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm) Men's 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm)

Squash: Women's singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards) Men's singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm)

Table Tennis: Men's team quarterfinal: 2 pm

Women's team semi-finals: 11.30 pm

Lawn Bowl: Women's singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm) Men's Pairs: India versus England (4 pm).

