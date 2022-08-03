e-Paper Get App

Commonwealth Games 2022: India weightlifter Lovepreet Singh claims bronze in 109kg category

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
India weightlifter Lovepreet Singh |

Heavyweight weightlifter Lovepreet Singh added to India's rich haul from weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a bronze medal in the Men's 109 kg division at the National Exhibition Centre on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Lovepreet Singh lifted 163 in snatch and added 192 kg in clean and jerk for a combined total of 355 kg, which put him behind Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu of Cameroon, who had a total of 361 and Jack Hittila Opeloge of Samoa who had a total of 358.

Though he had a clean series of lifts and succeeded in all six attempts, Lovepreet was totally conservative in his approach and worked with the aim of securing a bronze medal.

This was India's ninth medal from the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham and the 14th medal overall, five gold, five silver and four bronze.

HomeSportsCommonwealth Games 2022: India weightlifter Lovepreet Singh claims bronze in 109kg category

RECENT STORIES

WBSSC Scam: Special Court extends ED custody of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee by 2 days

WBSSC Scam: Special Court extends ED custody of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee by 2 days

Mumbai updates: Parts of city to witness water cut tomorrow; BMC to link Tansa Main with BPT

Mumbai updates: Parts of city to witness water cut tomorrow; BMC to link Tansa Main with BPT

Gujarat Best Bakery case: Solanki's case transfer plea filed with 'ulterior motive', say police

Gujarat Best Bakery case: Solanki's case transfer plea filed with 'ulterior motive', say police

'An inspiring win': Kamlesh Mehta on India men's TT team's gold medal win at Commonwealth Games 2022...

'An inspiring win': Kamlesh Mehta on India men's TT team's gold medal win at Commonwealth Games 2022...

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore of builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash...

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore of builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash...