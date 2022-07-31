Commonwealth Games 2022: India weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga sets record in 67kg category at Birmingham

Let us know! 👂

India weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga set the Games record at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday, July 31.

Lalrinnunga set a new Snatch record with a 140kg lift.

Earlier, Bindyarani Devi won a silver medal with a combined lift of 202kg in the Women's 55kg final on Saturday.

Her feat comes after Sanket Sargar (Silver in Men's 55 kg final), Gururaja Poojary (Bronze in Men's 61 kg final), Mirabai Chanu (Gold in Women's 49 kg final) were the other medal winners for India and they all won medals in weightlifting.