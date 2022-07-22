Commonwealth Games 2022: India squash squad for Birmingham event

Joshna Chinappa | File photo

Top India players Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal will lead the women’s and men’s squash teams respectively at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham beginning July 28.

The team will also include senior player Dipika Pallikal.

Anahat Singh, the 14-year-old Delhi-based teenager will be the youngest player to represent India in any major Games.

She would be one of the youngest in the entire Indian contingent through all disciplines.

Full squash squad (5—Men and 4—Women)

Men's team: Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh, Harinder Pal Sandhu, Velavan Senthilkumar

Women's team: Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa, Sunyana Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh

Read Also Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian TT players rue absence of sports psychologist