Commonwealth Games 2022: India squash squad for Birmingham event

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Joshna Chinappa | File photo

Top India players Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal will lead the women’s and men’s squash teams respectively at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham beginning July 28.

The team will also include senior player Dipika Pallikal.

Anahat Singh, the 14-year-old Delhi-based teenager will be the youngest player to represent India in any major Games.

She would be one of the youngest in the entire Indian contingent through all disciplines.

Full squash squad (5—Men and 4—Women)

Men's team: Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh, Harinder Pal Sandhu, Velavan Senthilkumar

Women's team: Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa, Sunyana Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian TT players rue absence of sports psychologist
article-image

Mumbai and Maharashtra updates: Rebellion by Shiv Sena legislators betrayal of humanity, says...

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa gets relief from Supreme Court in corruption case

Commonwealth Games 2022: India squash squad for Birmingham event

EC issues certificate of election to Droupadi Murmu, oath ceremony on July 25

68th National Film Award: Ajay Devgn, Suriya share Best Actor Award