'Come On, Bangladesh': Mitchell Marsh Takes His Pick After IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match

Mitchell Marsh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Disappointed after their 24-run loss against India in the Super 8 of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh is now banking on Bangladesh to do them a favour by defeating Afghanistan.

Despite the forecast suggesting rain to interfere with the game, the weather gods decided to leave both teams to play out an end-to-end affair. Apart from halting the game momentarily with a passing shower, boundaries rained in St Lucia with Rohit Sharma and Travis Head fiddling with the bowlers at their own pleasure.

A moment of nostalgia was running wildly through the minds of Indian fans when Travis Head led the onslaught. Seven months ago, the night in Ahmedabad that the Indian fans still dreaded was on the cusp of unfolding yet again. But this time, Jasprit Bumrah rose to the occasion and got the prized wicket of the Australian free-scorer, who succumbed to the scoring pressure.

Australia still above Afghanistan on net run-rate:

The 24-run win allowed India to punch their ticket into the semi-final and nudge Australia onto the verge of elimination. Australia are equal with Afghanistan as both teams have two points each. They are only separated by Net Run Rate. Australia sit in the second spot with an NRR of -0.331 while Afghanistan are breathing down their necks in the third spot with an NRR of -0.650. If Afghanistan managed to inflict defeat over Bangladesh, Australia would pack their bags and head back home.

"It's disappointing. Still technically a chance to go through, and today India got the better of us. I think over the course of 40 overs there are a lot of small margins, but honestly, India were the better team. In a run chase like that, you're in it if you can keep it at tens for as long as possible, but India were too good for us. Come on, Bangladesh!" Marsh said in the post-match presentation.

Throughout the competition, Rohit earned plaudits for his captaincy but was at the receiving end because of his lean run with the bat. He silenced his critics by single-handedly dismantling one of the best bowling attacks in the tournament. While channelling his inner 'Hitman', Rohit struck 92 off 41 deliveries, and caught Australia in a whirlwind that they couldn't deal with despite a star-studded bowling line-up.

Marsh lavished praise on the veteran for the carnage that he spread throughout his time on the crease and said, "We've seen for 15 years what Rohit Sharma can do in that kind of mood, and he got off to an absolute flier."

After successfully defending 205 against the Baggy Greens, India will travel to Guyana to face England in the second semi-final of the tournament on Thursday.